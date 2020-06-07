When six teenagers decided to organize a peaceful protest after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Daniel Hambrick, they never imagined it would turn into a massive and historic event.

Jade Fuller, Emma Rose Smith, Kennedy Green, Nya Collins, Mikayla Smith and Zee Thomas had never met until they each decided something needed to be done in light of the current events impacting the nation.

(Left to right) Jade Fuller, Emma Rose Smith, Kennedy Green, Nya Collins, Mikayla Smith and Zee Thomas.

Thomas was the first person who came up with the idea that something needed to be done in their community, according to the girls. She posted a protest flyer on Twitter and the other five came across it and wanted to get involved. So they reached out to Thomas and soon formed a group chat to discuss their plans.

That June 2 tweet would turn into a 10,000 person protest in Nashville on June 4, according to FOX 17 Nashville.

Kennedy Green, Nya Collins, Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith during the demonstration. (Photo credit: @not_alex_kent_)

“America needs to be reformed and the system needs to be reformed,” Kennedy told FOX during a Zoom interview, who got a bit tongue-tied but her new friends encouraged her. “It’s okay” they would say, and “Go off”, a term used by younger generations that is the equivalent to “Speak the truth”.

Advertisement

“She pretty much put the flyer out there and we wanted to be a part of it,” Smith said.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Discord helped the girls get their message out, efforts that ultimately contributed to the enormous crowd that gathered at their peaceful demonstration.

Before the big day, they said they expected around 800 or 1,000 people to show up to the protest. It’s easy to imagine the group’s amazement when their push for change drew at least 10,000 people together, peacefully.

"Although it can be hard to see that teens can do something, we just showed you yesterday that teens can do something," Fuller said.

Upwards of 10,000 people showed up for the peaceful demonstration. (Photo credit: @not_alex_kent_)

Nashville was their city of choice even though not all the girls lived in that location. They felt that hosting the event in the capital of Tennessee would allow their message to resonate more widely.

“It’s more diverse and there’s more people,” Green and Smith chimed in together on the interview.

"It's very important that we had this protest so like us as a next generation could use our voices to tell people that we are going to make a change," Thomas said.

"I'm happy that people are starting to open their eyes and realize that there is a problem with the system," Green said. "That the system is built for the oppression of minorities, and I'm proud to see that many people want justice.“

Girls using megaphones during demonstration. (@not_alex_kent_)

During the interview, the girls also discussed the need for people to speak out against injustice."You need to join, you need to speak out against it, even if you feel uncomfortable, because this is how we make change, and it's not going to come alone," Smith said.

“Have those uncomfortable conversations with people,” Smith said. “Start with your family too. Educate yourself. Go on any platform and you will find it.”

The passionate teens also encourage people to take charge if they want to make an impact on society.

“Silence is violence,” Green said. “Do not be silent in the face of injustice.”

“Be that change. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something,” Mikayla added. “If you want to start that protest, then start that protest. If you want to sign that petition, sign that petition. If you want to post that petition, post that petition because you never know who is looking.”

Even after their successful history-making demonstration, these ladies are not done trying to make a change in their community. They are planning to host a Fourth of July protest with red, black and blue color themes. The group also wants to host an event to encourage voting in the upcoming election and is planning a BBQ fundraiser to support the LGBTQ community. The group encourages people to follow their endeavors on their Instagram account keep up with the group’s @teens.4.equality.

Massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality filled some of the nation’s most famous cities over the weekend and into the week, with tens of thousands of people marching peacefully in scenes that were more often festive than tense.

RELATED: Veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council announces support for dismantling MPD

Wearing masks and urging fundamental change, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to glimpse the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has galvanized the expanding movement.

Congressional Democrats are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms, which is expected to include changes to immunity provisions and creating a database of use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.

RELATED: What 'defunding the police' means

Minneapolis officials have agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints and require that officers stop colleagues who are using improper force. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police-training program to stop teaching officers a neck hold that blocks blood flowing to the brain.The police chief in Bellevue, a wealthy city near Seattle, largely banned officers from using neck restraints, while police in Reno, Nevada, updated their use-of-force policy.

Tens of thousands of people also gathered in cities far from the United States to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a sign that the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality is resonating with wider calls to address racism from Australia to Europe.

Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he pleaded for air while handcuffed and stopped moving.Some 20,000 people rallied in Munich, while thousands more took part in protests in Frankfurt and Cologne.

In Paris, several thousand demonstrators ignored a protest ban — issued due to the coronavirus pandemic — and assembled within sight of the U.S. Embassy, kept back by imposing barriers and riot police.

RELATED: Syrian artists memorialize George Floyd with mural in war-torn city

In central London, tens of thousands staged a rally outside Parliament Square, invoking Floyd's memory as well as people who died during police encounters or indifference in Britain. Some protesters ignored thickening rain clouds and later headed toward the U.K. Home Office, which oversees law enforcement and immigration, and to the U.S. Embassy.

Many dropped to one knee and raised their fists in the air outside the gleaming embassy building south of the River Thames. There were chants of “Silence is violence” and “Color is not a crime.”

The majority of those marching wore masks and other face coverings, and appeared to make an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines by walking in small groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.