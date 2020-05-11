‘I’m happy to be alive’: Philadelphia police officer who survived COVID-19 shares story

A Philadelphia police officer who was on a ventilator due to COVID-19 says he's happy to be alive after the fight of his life.

"I thought I was going to go there for a couple days and come home to be honest with you. I didn’t know the fight I was in for. I didn’t know how bad I was," Philadelphia Police Officer Bill Bolds told FOX 29.

Officer Bolds was in bad shape. His wife forced him into going to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania back in March diagnosed with COVID-19. He was on a ventilator for 20 days.

He is now out of the hospital home recuperating, the 25-year Philadelphia police veteran is telling his story to FOX 29. Actually, he says he barely remembers anything from his month-long stay in the hospital.

He says the real heroes wear white coats.

"I don’t know how they do it. I don’t know how they do it. You know you are going into a dangerous situation every time,” he added.

He lost 55 pounds in the hospital, didn’t see his wife and kids for weeks, and then after being included in a clinical trial for the promising drug Remdesivir he recovered.

Officer Bolds says he’s a blessed man.

“I shed a tear every day. Not sad tears all the time. I’m happy. I’m happy to be alive."

