Infant burned in Glendale apartment fire
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people, including an infant, were hurt on Thursday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Glendale.
The fire happened on March 28 near 45th and Maryland Avenues, burning four apartments.
Glendale Fire says a woman suffered a fall injury and an infant was burned. Both were taken to a hospital. A third victim was treated at the scene.
"As of right now our fire investigator believes it was a cooking fire that extended into the attic and ran through the other units," the department said.
Fifteen people were displaced due to the fire. They are being assisted by a crisis response team.