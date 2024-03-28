Infant burned in Glendale apartment fire

Three people, including an infant, were hurt on Thursday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Glendale.

The fire happened on March 28 near 45th and Maryland Avenues, burning four apartments.

Glendale Fire says a woman suffered a fall injury and an infant was burned. Both were taken to a hospital. A third victim was treated at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three people, including an infant, were hurt on March 28 when a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 45th and Maryland Avenues. (Glendale FD)

"As of right now our fire investigator believes it was a cooking fire that extended into the attic and ran through the other units," the department said.

Fifteen people were displaced due to the fire. They are being assisted by a crisis response team.

