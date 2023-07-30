Infant dies in Phoenix home, investigation underway

Phoenix police are investigating the death of an infant at a home near 10th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Officers were called at around 9:30 a.m. after someone reported that the child was not breathing.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived and attempted life saving measure (sic) however the child was pronounced deceased on scene," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix PD.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.