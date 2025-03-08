Expand / Collapse search

Interstate 8 closed in both directions for police situation near Gila Bend

By
Published  March 8, 2025 6:15pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
police20sirens_1569336017673.jpg_7673513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg article

The Brief

    • Interstate 8 is closed in both directions near Gila Bend.
    • DPS says a police situation is unfolding in the area.
    • There is no estimated time of reopening.

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Both directions of Interstate 8 are closed due to a police situation near Gila Bend.

What we know:

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were working on taking a non-compliant suspect into custody in the area. 

Officials from ADOT said the closure was enforced at milepost 103, about 15 miles away from Gila Bend.

Interstate 10 and State Route 85 are viable alternatives for those trying to circumnavigate the closure. 

What we don't know:

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Map of Gila Bend:

TrafficMaricopa CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety