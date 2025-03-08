Interstate 8 closed in both directions for police situation near Gila Bend

article

The Brief Interstate 8 is closed in both directions near Gila Bend. DPS says a police situation is unfolding in the area. There is no estimated time of reopening.



Both directions of Interstate 8 are closed due to a police situation near Gila Bend.

What we know:

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were working on taking a non-compliant suspect into custody in the area.

Officials from ADOT said the closure was enforced at milepost 103, about 15 miles away from Gila Bend.

Interstate 10 and State Route 85 are viable alternatives for those trying to circumnavigate the closure.

What we don't know:

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Map of Gila Bend: