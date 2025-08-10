Is your medicine safe? Heat can damage mail-order prescriptions

The Brief High temperatures can degrade prescription medications, especially those delivered by mail. Most drugs should be stored between 68 and 77 degrees, and heat can reduce their effectiveness or inactivate them. For refrigerated medications, health officials advise same-day delivery and secure, temperature-controlled packaging.



Health officials are reminding the public that hot weather can be dangerous in more ways than one, specifically when dealing with prescription drugs delivered by mail.

Pharmacists say most medications should be stored between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Anytime they're exposed to higher temperatures, it could affect how the drug works.

What they're saying:

Some refrigerated drugs contain proteins that can be totally inactivated by heat. With mail-order medicines growing in popularity, experts have advice.

"So if the medication is refrigerated, we definitely recommend that it has to be delivered the same day. You never want that going through regular mail," said Yasmin Sepehrar, a pharmacist. "And make sure that the pharmacy that you're getting it delivered from has safe packaging for these medications."

Health officials say heat damage isn't always obvious either. Look for signs such as reduced effectiveness, color changes, or an unusual texture.

Medications that can cause problems in the heat

Blood pressure pills that reduce fluid in the blood can lead to dehydration. Beta blockers for heart conditions can decrease blood flow to the skin and make you less aware of dangerous heat.

Some antidepressants can hinder your ability to stay cool. Aspirin and other over-the-counter pain relievers decrease fluid and sodium levels, making it harder to deal with high temperatures.

On top of that, the combination of heat and drug side effects can lead to lightheadedness and falls. Alcohol increases the danger, said pharmacist Bradley Phillips of the University of Florida College of Pharmacy.

He recommends staying hydrated and "not relying on your body’s ability to tell you that you’re thirsty."

Some medicines — antibiotics, antifungals and acne drugs — can heighten sensitivity to the sun , causing rashes and sunburns. If you’re taking them, stay under an umbrella or wear sun-protective fabrics and sunscreen, said Dr. Mike Ren, a family physician at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"You might be on antibiotics, not think too much of it, go down to the beach and then come back with a whopping sunburn," Ren said.

How should medications be stored for travel?

Medications should generally be kept in a cool, dry place, unless it needs refrigeration. That can be challenging while traveling.

Before a summer road trip, check labels for the storage requirements of your meds. Carry medicine in a cooler when traveling by car, even if it doesn’t require refrigeration. The car’s trunk or glove box could get too hot for even room-temperature storage.

Traveling by plane? It’s always best to keep medications in your carry-on bag in case your checked luggage is delayed or lost, and it can get too cold in the cargo hold.

What about prescriptions delivered by mail?

Mail-order pharmacies are responsible for keeping your drugs at safe temperatures during storage and transit. The best practice is to ship sensitive medicine in special packaging with ice packs and temperature monitors.

But that doesn’t always happen. Or a delivery can come at a bad time, said Ren, who recently helped his vacationing mother by bringing her delivery of supplements into her Houston home as the region faced soaring heat.

"If you know you’re going to be at work all day, or if you’re on vacation, and you get medications delivered, you definitely don’t want that sitting outside in the hot 100-degree sun," Ren said. If you think your mail-order medication has been damaged by the heat, call the pharmacy to report the problem.

What you can do:

Learn more about your medications’ side effects and storage requirements at the National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus website.