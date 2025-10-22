'It's going to cause a death': Surge in copper theft threatening public safety

The Brief A surge in copper theft targeting utility boxes is threatening public safety and cutting off 911 service in the Phoenix area. The crime, a felony in Arizona, is causing major repair costs and is frequently committed by repeat offenders. Silent Witness and CenturyLink are partnering to raise awareness and are asking the public to report suspicious activity for a potential reward.



Silent Witness is teaming up with CenturyLink to raise awareness about the surge in copper theft and its serious impact on public safety.

What we know:

Precious metal theft is a felony in the state of Arizona.

Phoenix Police said it’s not only a crime that costs a lot of money to fix, but it also endangers the lives of everyday people.

While the copper wiring that is being targeted in utility boxes may only get thieves a few dollars, Sergeant Brian Bower with Silent Witness said it costs the community much more, as 911 services are affected and even normal people can have trouble making a simple phone call.

Why you should care:

That’s why Silent Witness said it's partnering with CenturyLink to educate the community and let people know what suspicious activity might look like.

The crimes are often committed by repeat offenders who put signs on personal vehicles and show up in your yard.

CenturyLink representatives said if it’s not one of their trucks, you need to report it, as it’s a matter of personal safety.

"The thing that scares me the most about these thefts, whether it be aerial cable, whether it be pedestals, any of the assets that we have, it's not going to attribute to a death. It's going to cause a death," said Daniel Chason, Lead Security for Theft and Vandalism at CenturyLink. "Because grandma is going to fall and break her hip, and she's going to pick her phone up and it's not going to work. And that is a tragedy."

CenturyLink said cutting any sort of cabling that it provides will affect everyone, from major cell carriers to hospitals.

What you can do:

They’re asking if you see something suspicious, say something. You can call in tips to Silent Witness and may get a reward.