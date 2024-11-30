Expand / Collapse search

Juveniles arrested following Phoenix barricade situation: PD

By
Published  November 30, 2024 1:53pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A barricade situation ended with the suspects being placed under arrest.
    • The incident began as a burglary call in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • The suspects were identified by police as juvenile males.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a barricade situation in Maryvale on Saturday morning ended with the suspects' arrests.

The incident, per a statement, happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Patrol officers were called to a burglary from vehicle where two younger men were seen inside the victim's car at about [8:00 a.m.]," read a portion of the statement.

Eventually, two juvenile males were taken into custody. Both are accused of burglary and trespassing.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Phoenix Police Department on the incident.