Juveniles arrested following Phoenix barricade situation: PD

Phoenix Police say a barricade situation in Maryvale on Saturday morning ended with the suspects' arrests.

The incident, per a statement, happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Patrol officers were called to a burglary from vehicle where two younger men were seen inside the victim's car at about [8:00 a.m.]," read a portion of the statement.

Eventually, two juvenile males were taken into custody. Both are accused of burglary and trespassing.