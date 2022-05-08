Expand / Collapse search
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:22PM
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY

CDC: NY and NJ will see sharp increase in COVID deaths

New York City officials say they are not ruling out a return to mask and vaccine mandates as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to tick up again across the five boroughs.

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hochul said she is asymptomatic and will be working remotely for the upcoming week.

In a tweet, Hochul urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted like her.

RELATED: NYC COVID cases rise; CDC says spike in deaths coming

"Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," Hochul said.

Last week, the city raised its COVID alert level from low to medium as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA-2 continues to spread. 

RELATED: J&J COVID-19 vaccine distribution restricted due to blood clot risk, FDA says

The CDC is projecting about 5,000 deaths could occur over the next two weeks with New York and New Jersey among the states expected to see the highest numbers. 

City officials have left open the door to the possibility of a return of vaccine and mask mandates if COVID numbers continue to rise. 

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million. 