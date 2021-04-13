Kenosha PD: Officer who shot Blake back from administrative leave

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Kenosha PD: Officer who shot Blake back from administrative leave

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. - Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in August 2020, has returned from administrative leave, the Kenosha Police Department stated April 13.

Sheskey's leave ended March 31. He was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office in January.

"I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome," said Chief Daniel Miskinis in a news release. "However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made."

Sheskey and two other Kenosha officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared for his own safety so he opened fire, shooting Blake seven times, ending in Blake's paralysis from the waist down.

The incident prompted protests and in some cases destructive violence in Kenosha and other cities. Blake was paralyzed as a result of the shooting. After criminal charges were dismissed, Blake filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sheskey in March.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Gov. Evers hosts press conference on Juvenile Justice Reform in Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in Milwaukee at the Running Rebels Community Organization on the need for statewide juvenile justice reform.