US Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks' campaign sign vandalized in Laurel

By Shomari Stone and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 17, 2024 2:28pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Untitled-design-2024-06-17T172027.230.png article

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A threatening message was discovered on a sign supporting Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks in Laurel, Maryland. 

The message read "KKK" and showed crosshairs on her forehead. 

The sign is located on the 13000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road.

Alsobrooks' campaign spokesperson, Gina Ford, sent a statement to FOX 5's Shomari Stone: "We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety. However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign."

On X, Alsobrooks' opponent, Larry Hogan, posted: "Hate, threats of violence and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland." 

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating the incident.