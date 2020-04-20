LA County reserve deputy loses mom to COVID-19

Reserve L.A. County Deputy Sheriff Bruce Cardenas, retired LAPD, lost his mother to COVID-19.

Mary Cardenas died on Easter Sunday at an assisted living home in his hometown in New Jersey. She was there due to dementia.

As a reserve officer, he is part of a COVID-19 task force for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. He is also well known for his work at Quest Nutrition and donations to community events.

He says “the coronavirus is real.”