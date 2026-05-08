20+ people displaced after Phoenix apartment fire got 'too big too fast': FD

The Brief Up to 25 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of a fire in Phoenix. The fire happened at an apartment complex near 25th Avenue and Glendale. "It was one of those fires that just got too big, too fast," said a fire spokesperson at the scene.



Fire crews in Phoenix battled an apartment fire on the night of May 8 that left a number of residents without a place to live.

What we know:

The fire happened at an apartment in the area of 25th Avenue and Glendale. According to a Phoenix Fire spokesperson, crews were called to the area at around 6:45 p.m. for a fire that spread from a tree to a three-story apartment building in the area.

At one point, fire officials say 55 to 75 firefighters were at the scene to fight the blaze.

"It was one of those fires that just got too big, too fast, and our crews had to go to a defensive posture," said a fire official at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Per the spokesperson, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said about 20 to 25 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

"We do have Red Cross on scene to help them out with any of their needs," the spokesperson said.

Area where the fire happened