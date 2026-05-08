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Arizona date ends on deadly note; more UFO files released | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 8, 2026 6:56pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arizona woman arrested after date ended on a deadly note; U.S. releases more UFO files to the public; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 8, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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Hazen Fire: Crews making more progress on blaze near Buckeye
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Hazen Fire: Crews making more progress on blaze near Buckeye

A fast-moving brush fire has burned 1,191 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.

2. Woman arrested after date ended with death

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Arizona woman accused of hitting, killing man she met on dating app
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Arizona woman accused of hitting, killing man she met on dating app

Police say 30-year-old Mikela Bahe met the victim on a dating app, and intentionally ran him over with his own SUV near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue.

3. Ex-NFL player sentenced for fraud

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DOJ: Former NFL player sentenced to 16 years for defrauding $200 million from Medicare and VA
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DOJ: Former NFL player sentenced to 16 years for defrauding $200 million from Medicare and VA

A former NFL player who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a years long scheme that bilked Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs out of $200 million.

4. New UFO files released

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Trump administration begins to release new UFO files to the public
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Trump administration begins to release new UFO files to the public

The Pentagon on Friday released some never-before-seen images and video of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) as part of a historical effort the Trump administration has vowed to declassify.

5. A surprising find in the West Valley

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Giant Asian water monitor found swimming in Peoria backyard pool
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Giant Asian water monitor found swimming in Peoria backyard pool

A Peoria man was shocked to find a giant lizard taking a dip in his pool. Experts believe it is an escaped pet Asian water monitor, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast - 5/8/26 to 5/9/26

Weekend Weather Forecast - 5/8/26 to 5/9/26

Buckle up! It's going to be a pretty hot weekend for the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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