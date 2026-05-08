Arizona date ends on deadly note; more UFO files released | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona woman arrested after date ended on a deadly note; U.S. releases more UFO files to the public; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 8, 2026.
1. Latest on the Hazen Fire
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A fast-moving brush fire has burned 1,191 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained.
2. Woman arrested after date ended with death
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Police say 30-year-old Mikela Bahe met the victim on a dating app, and intentionally ran him over with his own SUV near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue.
3. Ex-NFL player sentenced for fraud
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A former NFL player who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a years long scheme that bilked Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs out of $200 million.
4. New UFO files released
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The Pentagon on Friday released some never-before-seen images and video of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) as part of a historical effort the Trump administration has vowed to declassify.
5. A surprising find in the West Valley
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A Peoria man was shocked to find a giant lizard taking a dip in his pool. Experts believe it is an escaped pet Asian water monitor, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Buckle up! It's going to be a pretty hot weekend for the Valley.
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