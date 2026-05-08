Arizona date ends on deadly note; more UFO files released | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona woman arrested after date ended on a deadly note; U.S. releases more UFO files to the public; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 8, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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2. Woman arrested after date ended with death

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3. Ex-NFL player sentenced for fraud

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4. New UFO files released

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5. A surprising find in the West Valley

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