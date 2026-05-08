Giant Asian water monitor found swimming in Peoria backyard pool

The Brief A Peoria resident found a giant Asian water monitor swimming in his backyard pool. Experts at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary say the lizard is likely an escaped pet. The animal, which can grow over 7 feet long, left the yard safely after about 20 minutes.



A Phoenix area man found a scaly surprise in his pool when a giant lizard jumped in for a dip.

Now, experts believe the lizard is the second largest of its kind in the world.

What we know:

"It almost sounded like a baseball jumping in the pool," Peoria resident Eric Johnson said. "I didn't know if it was venomous, if it was going to attack me."

It is what experts believe to be an Asian water monitor.

"The second-largest species of lizard in the world, after the Komodo Dragon," said Alex Roszkowski, director of operations at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.

Johnson says the little guy jumped in for a dip while he was out doing yardwork, and seemed quite at home in his pool.

"I figured it was some type of, you know, half-land, half-water animal because he looked pretty comfortable," Johnson said.

After cleverly hoisting himself out, he spent some time in the sun. While Johnson snapped a few photos, he kept his distance.

"So it seemed like it was sweet and friendly and it kind of just laid there, but I wasn't trying to go test that theory, you know," Johnson said.

Expert Weighs In:

Alex Roszkowski with the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary says that was the right call.

"They’re not gonna try to actively attack somebody necessarily, but if they feel cornered or threatened in some way, they do have very sharp teeth, and very sharp claws so they can and will defend themselves," Roszkowski said.

Water monitors are not native to Arizona.

"This is definitely somebody’s pet who got out," Roszkowski said.

Roszkowski believes the creature in Johnson’s backyard was young compared to Sophie here who’s much bigger.

"They can actually get upwards of over seven feet," Roszkowski said.

Johnson says his scaly friend climbed up a tree and out of his yard after about 20 minutes. But he’s glad someone got to enjoy the water for the day.

"He looked happy swimming in the pool," Johnson said.