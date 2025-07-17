Latest on investigation into Trigg Kiser's drowning; alleged affair caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

article

From the Maricopa County Attorney commenting on the drowning of Trigg Kiser, to an alleged affair being caught on camera at a Coldplay concert, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Trigg Kiser drowning: New details revealed from the night of the incident

2. Coldplay kiss cam catches alleged affair between AI CEO and HR chief

3. What is chronic venous insufficiency? President Trump diagnosed with common condition

4. 'Deeply shaken & traumatized': Man accused of indecent exposure, voyeurism in Tolleson

5. 4 people attacked by bees in Tempe, FD says