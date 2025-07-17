Expand / Collapse search

Latest on investigation into Trigg Kiser's drowning; alleged affair caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 17, 2025 6:58pm MST
From the Maricopa County Attorney commenting on the drowning of Trigg Kiser, to an alleged affair being caught on camera at a Coldplay concert, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Trigg Kiser drowning: New details revealed from the night of the incident

Chandler Police recommend felony child abuse charges for Brady Kiser after his 3-year-old son, Trigg, drowned in May. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

2. Coldplay kiss cam catches alleged affair between AI CEO and HR chief

A Coldplay concert kiss cam moment turned viral and awkward after a tech CEO and his HR chief scrambled to hide—months after he praised her hiring in a company press release.

3. What is chronic venous insufficiency? President Trump diagnosed with common condition

President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that affects blood flow in the legs and is common in older adults.

4. 'Deeply shaken & traumatized': Man accused of indecent exposure, voyeurism in Tolleson

A Tolleson man's Ring camera captured a masked individual, identified as James Ronte DeShawan Shepard, on July 6 allegedly engaging in indecent exposure & voyeurism outside a neighbor's home, following previous burglary-related incidents at the complex.

5. 4 people attacked by bees in Tempe, FD says

Several people were attacked by bees outside a Tempe Dollar Tree on Thursday afternoon.

