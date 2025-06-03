Expand / Collapse search

Law enforcement incident on I-10; police chase ends in Mesa l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 3, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

A law enforcement incident partially blocked Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; a police chase came to an end in the East Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 3.

1. ‘Unknown situation’ on I-10

Police situation blocks traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

A law enforcement investigation is underway in Phoenix near I-10 and Jefferson Street, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

2. ICE raid sparks criticism

ICE chief says agents have to wear masks because of threats

The acting head of ICE defended agents’ use of masks and tactical gear after a dramatic raid at a San Diego restaurant sparked public backlash. Nearly 1,500 arrests were announced in Massachusetts.

3. Teenage couple accused of murder

Teen couple accused of trapping Maryland man inside his own car, lighting it on fire

After police found a person dead in a burning car in front of a small business, investigators say a Bass Pro Shops baseball cap left at the scene led them to two suspects – a teen couple.

4. Police chase in Mesa

Pursuit comes to an end in Mesa near Loop 202

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers pursued a driver in the east Valley and the chase ended near Loop 202 and Country Club Drive on the evening of June 2.

5. Bird flu outbreak

Hickman's Egg Ranch loses 95% of its chickens to bird flu: What's next

Arizona's largest egg producer, Hickman's Egg Ranch, has a third Maricopa County farm infected with bird flu, losing 95% of its chickens. This leaves them with just one uninfected farm left in Arizona.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and breezy Tuesday in Phoenix

Tuesday will be warm and breezy in the Valley with a slim chance of rain.

