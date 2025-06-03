Law enforcement incident on I-10; police chase ends in Mesa l Morning News Brief

article

A law enforcement incident partially blocked Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; a police chase came to an end in the East Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 3.

1. ‘Unknown situation’ on I-10

Featured article

2. ICE raid sparks criticism

Featured article

3. Teenage couple accused of murder

Featured article

4. Police chase in Mesa

5. Bird flu outbreak

Featured article

Today's weather