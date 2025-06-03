Law enforcement incident on I-10; police chase ends in Mesa l Morning News Brief

article
A law enforcement incident partially blocked Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; a police chase came to an end in the East Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 3.
1. ‘Unknown situation’ on I-10
A law enforcement investigation is underway in Phoenix near I-10 and Jefferson Street, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
2. ICE raid sparks criticism
The acting head of ICE defended agents’ use of masks and tactical gear after a dramatic raid at a San Diego restaurant sparked public backlash. Nearly 1,500 arrests were announced in Massachusetts.
3. Teenage couple accused of murder
After police found a person dead in a burning car in front of a small business, investigators say a Bass Pro Shops baseball cap left at the scene led them to two suspects – a teen couple.
4. Police chase in Mesa
Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers pursued a driver in the east Valley and the chase ended near Loop 202 and Country Club Drive on the evening of June 2.
5. Bird flu outbreak
Arizona's largest egg producer, Hickman's Egg Ranch, has a third Maricopa County farm infected with bird flu, losing 95% of its chickens. This leaves them with just one uninfected farm left in Arizona.
Today's weather
Tuesday will be warm and breezy in the Valley with a slim chance of rain.