Legacy Traditional School hosts full Kindergarten graduation ceremony in west Phoenix

The Brief Legacy Traditional School in West Phoenix hosts a full-fledged graduation ceremony for kindergartners with caps, gowns and diplomas. Parents were active participants in the celebrations, capturing the moment with cameras and balloons. The kindergartners are already setting their sights high with dreams of becoming firefighters, teachers, astronauts and even one with a dream of becoming a paleontologist.



Kindergarten graduations don't always come with a cap, gown and diplomas, but they do at the Legacy Traditional School in west Phoenix.

It has all the pomp and circumstance of a high school or college graduation.

What we know:

A caravan of cute-as-can-be kindergartners were in cap and gown for a full-fledged graduation ceremony, fit for a college kid.

Plenty of parents were soaking up the scene with cameras, balloons and smiles.

What they're saying:

"You know, doing homework every night with our daughter, working hard for their future and stuff, trying to make them know better every single day," said John, a parent.

"Very funny proud moment. The school is very high in education. They do teach like a grade ahead, so it’s kind of painless for the kids, but they make it very fun and easy for them to have a good time as well," said Shauntrai, another parent.

Kindergartners at Legacy Traditional School in west Phoenix get ready to pick up their diplomas.

Why you should care:

These kindergartners may only be five years old, but they’re already looking toward the future. Some of them want to be firefighters, teachers, astronauts and more, and the school helps them get ready.

During the past year, they’ve learned their ABCs and 123s. How to stand in line. Raise their hands. And share with others. And now, they have their whole lives ahead of them.

"I wanna be a firefighter," said Victor, a kindergarten graduate, when asked what he wants to be when he grows up.

"I wanna be a teacher. So I can teach," said Gabby, a kindergarten graduate.

"A paleontologist," said Omauri, a kindergarten graduate.

Big picture view:

These Generation Alpha kids will graduate from high school in 2037 and take on a world full of self-driving cars, robots and artificial intelligence.

Hopefully, they will remember graduating from kindergarten at Legacy Traditional School.