Lightning strikes Washington Monument in electric video

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Lightning strikes the Washington Monument

Video courtesy of Travis Nix on Twitter.

WASHINGTON - The National Mall was lit overnight.

Electrifying video on a visitor's phone captured the moment lightning struck the country's most recognizable obelisk: The Washington Monument.

The split-second light show capped a turbulent night of storms that flooded parts of the District and surrounding areas, including Alexandria.

There are more storms in the forecast Sunday night.

Jenn Delgado will keep you updated on FOX 5's newscasts tonight starting at 6 p.m.

Direct Lightning strikes like the one captured by Travis Nix are rare but it does happen. The Washington monument has two lightning rods installed on the columns to protect the building 

