Longtime FOX 10 Promotion Manager Mark Hagerty is retiring

FOX 10 viewers are used to seeing our award-winning news anchors and reporters deliver the news every day. But who they don't see are the dozens of colleagues, behind the scenes who help make it all happen. And one of those amazing team members is Promotions Manager Mark Hagerty. You may not know him, but you certainly know his work.

Mark has been a creative force behind numerous FOX 10 promotional campaigns that thousands of longtime Valley residents have grown up watching. From the high-octane 'Just You Watch' commercials to the somewhat cheesy, purposefully silly, hugely popular 'Christmas Magic in the Valley' spots. Mark has served as writer, director, photographer, and editor of some of the catchiest campaigns on Arizona television.

Now, after 25 years of hard work and dedication to FOX 10, Mark Hagerty is retiring. And we couldn't be happier for him.

"I came to the TV business from an advertising background, not a journalism background," Hagerty said.

"I've always considered our department an "Ad Agency" for the TV station. We don't make "teases" we make commercials! Those commercials must compete for a viewer's attention in the rough and tumble world of the local commercial break with all the other ads for car dealers, plumbing repair services and insurance companies.

It's very loud and crowded out there in the ad world. A promo must stand out and hit a viewer emotionally, not intellectually necessarily. The emotions are key into compelling human action. "Just You Watch!"

So, what's it been like to work alongside Mark for all these years? Just ask longtime coworker Linda Williams. "My fondest memories of Mark are of how tolerant and chill he was on those news promo shoots. You get a bunch of Type-A personalities like us together, and I imagine it's like herding drunk cats, but he was always so patient, and kind and the end-product was always magical. We will miss him!"

Mark started at FOX 10 in the late 1990s and brought with him his patented quick camera moves and fast-paced edits. Which are just a few of the skills reporter/videographer Tom Fergus takes note of, "I've been lucky to witness his videography and producing work for years, and it never gets old. He always manages to dial in just the right shot with the perfect edit. I've always admired his professionalism, vision, and execution."

Mark's high energy "in your face" creative style has always been accompanied by just the right choice of music or jingle.

"For me, one sure way to get to those emotions is the music selection. Music, along with simple strait forward copy, is an ad's backbone. Nothing carries the weight, or lightness of an ad's selling points than the right music. ‘Like a worm in your brain’ we like to say!"

With so many standout promotional campaigns under his belt, it's hard to pick favorites. But the "AZAM Dance" video and a "Just You Watch" music video with "Arizona Idol" winner Suzy V are without a doubt in the top 5.

So, what's next for Mark and his wife Gina – another terrific former FOX 10 employee who he married some 12 years ago?

"I don't know what the future holds for me and Gina, but whatever it is, we're going to do things that help other people, and have some fun and wondrous adventures on this crazy planet!"

Here's to wondrous adventures! In the meantime, FOX 10 thanks you Mark. For 25 years of your creative life. We wish you – and you truly are --"The Best!"

