Louisiana man to undergo physical castration for raping, impregnating teen

A 54-year-old Louisiana man will undergo physical castration in addition to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence for raping a juvenile.

Glenn Sullivan, Sr., 54, recently pleaded guilty to four counts of second degree rape, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.

The case started in July 2022 when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a young woman told detectives that Sullivan had raped her multiple times when she was 14 years old.

The victim also said, as a result, she became pregnant, and a DNA test revealed Sullivan had impregnated her.

Detectives believe Sullivan had groomed her and used threats of violence against her and her family to keep the victim from coming forward.

"So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear," Perrilloux said in a Facebook post. "The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible," Perrilloux said."

"Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute," Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio added. "I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community,"

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to block hormones and decrease sexual desire. It is generally reversible by stopping the drugs. Surgical castration is a permanent procedure.

Several countries and some U.S. states — including California and Florida — allow for chemical castration for some sex offenders. Surgical castration as a punishment is much more rare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.