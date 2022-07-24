Expand / Collapse search
Lyft driver kicks passengers out on Delaware highway over argument, 1 rider dies after car strikes him

By Stephen Sorace
Crime and Public Safety
Close-up of logo for ride sharing and crowdsourced taxi service Lyft on a Lyft vehicle in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Daly City, California, November 3, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A Lyft passenger died early Saturday after the ride-share driver kicked him and his five friends out on Delaware’s Coastal Highway over an argument and an oncoming car struck him, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:44 a.m. after the 43-year-old male victim and his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and drive them to their residence in Bethany Beach, the Delaware State Police said.

While driving southbound on the Coast Highway, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator, according to police. 

"The Lyft operator terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle," police said.

As the fares exited the vehicle, authorities said a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound toward the stopped Lyft vehicle attempted to change lanes to avoid striking the rear of the car. 

However, police said the 27-year-old driver failed to see the pedestrian who was standing in the roadway after just exiting the right rear passenger seat and struck him. The other five Lyft passengers were not injured.

The Corolla immediately pulled over, while the Lyft vehicle, possibly a white Honda Pilot, fled the scene following the crash, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification was pending notification to next of kin.

Investigators closed the roadway for about four hours while investigating the crash. As of Saturday afternoon, police were still working to identify the Lyft driver.

Troopers asked anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Lyft but did not immediately hear back in time for publication.

