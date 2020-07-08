Man, 18, dies after answering door for unknown suspect

article

An 18-year-old man was killed after answering the door for an unknown suspect at his home on June 25th, says the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near 10400 W. Trumbull Rd. The victim, Josiah Brisco, answered a knock at the door, had a conversation and then a gunshot was heard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

There is no suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.