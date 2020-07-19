Man admits to shooting another man in Phoenix, police say

On July 18, the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting where a 31-year-old man was shot.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2400 West Campbell Avenue for reports of a shooting. There they found a man who was shot but is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the victim and suspect know each other. The suspect was identified as Victor Pinon, 34.

Police contacted Pinon and he agreed to come back to the scene and he was taken into custody. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Police say Pinon admitted he shot the victim.