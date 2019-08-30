Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer’s to bank to have her pay him for work he didn’t do

Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash.

The man allegedly went to the woman’s home when she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he falsely claimed to have done on her home, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. Then he allegedly took her from her home to the bank to withdraw money, police said.

The department’s post included photos of the male suspect in the car with the woman in the passenger’s seat who appears to be writing on a piece of paper. The man at first was wearing sunglasses in one photo, but could be seen without his glasses in another photo.

The man’s Ford 4x4 truck was also captured in a photo.

The suspect allegedly attempted to have the woman take out $3,000 from her bank account, but suspicious bank employees refused and instead contacted authorities, Louisiana’s WBRZ-TV reported.

Authorities said the photos taken from the bank are too blurry to make out the license plate number on the suspect's truck, the station reported.

“We believe he is fairly local, so if you have any information on him, recognize the truck, have seen him at a job site, anything, please call our detectives,” the department said.

The victim is safe, according to police.

She was left at the bank after an “alert teller thought something was amiss” and asked the suspect to come inside to complete the transaction, the department said.

A member of the woman’s family also happened to be inside the bank at the time, police said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.