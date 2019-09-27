Man arrested, charged after chasing wife with gun in Chandler neighborhood

We now know the name of the man police say chased his wife with a gun in a Chandler neighborhood. He's since been arrested and is potentially facing a laundry list of charges.

This all unfolded Thursday afternoon and ended around 7:30 p.m. last night. The 54-year-old suspect is now booked at the 4th Avenue Jail.

It was a frightening Thursday afternoon for people living near Chandler Blvd. and Kyrene. Neighbors who didn't want to be identified heard a woman screaming for help as she ran down the street.

"The adrenaline was pumping pretty [bad] because I didn't know what was going on," one neighbor said.

"It sounded like a little girl screaming," another neighbor said. "That's what I thought."

The victim also knocked on a few of their doors.

"I came to the front and looked through the blinds and I see this lady walk out away from my driveway and on to my neighbor's year and a gentleman followed her behind," one neighbor said.

Chandler police say she was running away from her husband, Rober Hise, who was chasing her with a gun.

"He had something covered up," a neighbor said. "His hand was covered up."

"When I came out, he was throwing the rag over and he looked at me and told me to get in the house," another neighbor said.

According to the police report, before she was able to escape, Hise was holding her in one of their rental homes in the area. He reportedly said things like, "Today's the day you die." The report says he told her to tie herself up with zip ties and even told her to write a goodbye letter to their kids — all of this while he was reportedly holding the gun at her. Police say Hise also made her shave her head.

The victim luckily convinced Hise to take them to another house to get something and this is when she got away. Hise was arrested several hours later a few miles away.

The neighbors we spoke to say the couple has lived in the area and have had rental homes in the area for several years. They tell us they've never seen or heard any type of domestic violence between the two before this incident.