Man arrested in fatal shooting of couple during Chicago's Puerto Rican Parade: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Anthony Lorenzi arrested for murder after Puerto Rican parade in Chicago

Anthony Lorenzi has been arrested in murders of Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez after the Puerto Rican parade in Chicago. In this video, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan talk about the shocking video that led to the arrest.

CHICAGO - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a couple who were shot while celebrating the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park last month.

Anthony Lorenzi was arrested Friday night in San Diego, California, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. Lorenzi was charged with first degree murder.

Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were shot on West Division Street on the Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m. on June 9, hours after the parade had ended.

Police said Perez and Arzuaga were ambushed by three men. A video shared widely on social media of the alleged shooting showed the victims being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag.

"It happened extremely quickly – a minor traffic accident and there's an immediate punching and kicking and pulling, and trying to harm these people inside the vehicle," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "Then this execution-style shots are fired into this individual's head."

Arzuaga, 24, died. Perez, who was shot in the neck and died days later.

Brown said Lorenzi fled to California following the shooting, but was located using surveillance by Chicago police. He has 26 felony arrests and seven convictions, Brown said.

The couple leaves behind two children. A GoFundMe has been created to help their family.

