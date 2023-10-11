Man beaten to death at Phoenix dollar store: 'Violently assaulted'

Homicide detectives are looking for suspects after a man was beaten to death at a Phoenix dollar store on Tuesday night.

A fight had been reported at a business near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, a man had been found with severe injuries.

He was "violently assaulted by a number of assailants," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police. Authorities did not say if the attack happened inside or outside the store.

The man, who was not named, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The suspects left before first responders arrived.

"Details of what led to this very violent and deadly encounter are still under investigation," Sgt. Bower said.

