Man convicted of $500K in fraud and theft charges in Pima County

A man has been convicted of fraud and theft from the Tucson Delta Chi Alumni Board for stealing more than $500,000 during a five-year period from 2015 to 2020.

What we know:

Michael Woolbright was charged with five counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft.

He was accused of issuing unauthorized checks and wire transfers from an account belonging to the board.

Woolbright was the board's president.

It is believed Woolbright concealed the payments by altering them to look legitimate in some cases and withholding access to the payments completely from the board in other cases.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the conviction on Friday, April 11.

"I'm proud our Special Investigation Section helped uncovered the significant fraud and theft Mr. Woolbright perpetrated," said Attorney General Mayes. "My office is committed to holding fraudsters accountable. I'm glad to be able to deliver a sense of accountability and justice to the community Mr. Woolbright misled."

Woolbright is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28, 2025.