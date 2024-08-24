Man dead, 2 others hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the overnight hours on Saturday.

In a brief statement, a police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Telegraph Pass Road at around 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 24, where three adults were found with gunshot wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and one of them, identified as a male, later died

Police say the other two victims, identified as a man and a woman, remain hospitalized.

"Detectives are investigating what led to this incident," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Area where the incident happened