Man dead, 2 others hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the overnight hours on Saturday.
In a brief statement, a police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Telegraph Pass Road at around 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 24, where three adults were found with gunshot wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and one of them, identified as a male, later died
Police say the other two victims, identified as a man and a woman, remain hospitalized.
"Detectives are investigating what led to this incident," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.