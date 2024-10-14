Man dead, woman hurt in south Phoenix double shooting

The Brief A double shooting on Oct. 14 near 7th and Southern Avenues left a man dead and a woman hurt. The man who was killed was not identified. The suspect is not in custody.



A shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood on Monday left a man dead and a woman hurt.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 near 7th and Southern Avenues.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two people who had been shot. One of the victims, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an adult woman, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers surrounded a home across the street where they believed a suspect or someone related to the suspect was barricaded inside. However, police say the suspect is not in custody.

