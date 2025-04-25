Man dies after being shot near west Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX - A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot late Thursday night near a gas station in west Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on April 24 and found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. Police did not release any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.