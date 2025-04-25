Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after being shot near west Phoenix gas station

Published  April 25, 2025 6:29am MST
Deadly shooting near west Phoenix gas station

A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot late Thursday night near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue in west Phoenix. The victim was not identified.

The Brief

    • A shooting on April 24 near I-10 and 51st Avenue left a man dead.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Police did not release information on possible suspects.

PHOENIX - A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot late Thursday night near a gas station in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on April 24 and found a man who had been shot. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. Police did not release any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

