Man dies after being shot near west Phoenix gas station

The Brief A shooting on April 24 near I-10 and 51st Avenue left a man dead. The victim was not identified. Police did not release information on possible suspects.



A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot late Thursday night near a gas station in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on April 24 and found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. Police did not release any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

