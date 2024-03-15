Expand / Collapse search
Man, 18, dies after being stabbed in Glendale; suspect in custody

By
Published 
Updated 12:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man died at the hospital after being stabbed on Friday in a Glendale neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened at about 8:25 a.m. on March 15 at a home near 67th and Maryland Avenues. When Glendale Police officers got to the scene, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a witness was able to describe the suspect and said he fled the area on foot after the stabbing. Officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

4036c4ee-glendale stabbing

A man died at the hospital after being stabbed on March 15 in a Glendale neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody. (Rick Davis)

No identities were released.

"There is no one outstanding, everyone is accounted for, and there are no significant road closures or impact to neighboring businesses," police said. "The area has been deemed safe but expect a police presence near the area for the next few hours."

Map of where the stabbing happened