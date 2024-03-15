Man, 18, dies after being stabbed in Glendale; suspect in custody

A man died at the hospital after being stabbed on Friday in a Glendale neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened at about 8:25 a.m. on March 15 at a home near 67th and Maryland Avenues. When Glendale Police officers got to the scene, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a witness was able to describe the suspect and said he fled the area on foot after the stabbing. Officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

No identities were released.

"There is no one outstanding, everyone is accounted for, and there are no significant road closures or impact to neighboring businesses," police said. "The area has been deemed safe but expect a police presence near the area for the next few hours."

Map of where the stabbing happened