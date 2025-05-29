Expand / Collapse search

Man drowns along Salt River; AZ teens found dead in national forest | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 29, 2025 6:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a deadly incident involving a tuber along the Salt River to the latest in an Arizona case involving the former star of "The Bachelor," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 29, 2025.

1. Deadly incident along the Salt River

A 54-year-old man died after reportedly falling off his tube during Memorial Day weekend at the Salt River.

2. Valley teens found dead in Tonto National Forest

A homicide investigation is underway after 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old were found dead off State Route 87 between Mesa and Payson, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

3. Woman accused of lying about pregnancy with reality TV star

A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

4. Check your passwords

The login information and passwords included Google, Apple, Microsoft products, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Roblox, and "many more."

5. AZ man given really long prison sentence

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to nearly two centuries in prison for forcing a runaway teen to work as a prostitute, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

We'll see warm temps in the Valley throughout the rest of the work week, but big changes are coming this weekend.

