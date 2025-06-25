Man found dead in north Phoenix house fire

The Brief A man was found dead on June 25 in a house fire near 40th Street and Hearn Road. The victim was not identified. A firefighter suffered burn injuries and was hospitalized.



A man is dead after a house fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The fire sparked at around 1:30 p.m. on June 25 near 40th Street and Hearn Road.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from inside a home.

"As firefighters made entry they found one victim (adult male) unconscious and not breathing," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation and pronounced deceased at the scene."

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

One firefighter suffered burns and was hospitalized.

Dig deeper:

A community assistance program will assist residents with their needs.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.

