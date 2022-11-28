Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.