Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the area to find a BMW with bullet holes in the driver's side door.

"A man was found suffering gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene," said Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police.

No other information was released about the case.