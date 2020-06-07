Man in serious condition after trooper-involved shooting in Mesa

Police say a man is in serious condition after a DPS trooper-involved shooting near Pecos and Ellsworth roads in Mesa.

The incident began Saturday night when a pickup truck driver refused to yield to Chandler police.

The truck lost control and rolled over on Ellsworth past Pecos before officers arrived.

Witnesses say the driver was speeding through traffic when he crashed, rolling over several times, according to the police report.

"The suspect was observed climbing out of his vehicle driver’s side window and yelling at the officers that he was going to kill them. The suspect was seen reaching for something around his abdominal area and pulled out what was described by the DPS officers as a dark and shiny object about 8 inches in length. Believing the object to possibly be a weapon, two DPS officers fired their weapons striking the suspect at least twice," the Mesa Police Department said.

An adult male was shot by a trooper and is now in serious condition, officals say.

A black and silver fishing pole, approximately 8-12 inches in length was found on the ground in the area where the suspect was shot, the department said.

No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.