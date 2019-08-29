Man played the same lottery numbers for nearly 30 years, finally wins $60 million

A man from Canada waited 10 months to come forward and claim his $60 million lottery winnings from numbers he had been using for nearly 30 years.

Bon Truong told CTV that he had been using the winning numbers — 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and the bonus number 45 for decades, saying he had a “big grin,” when he finally won.

He said the numbers are a combination of important dates and family birthdays.

According to a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), Truong discovered his win the day after the draw on Oct. 26, 2018, but waited 10 months because he said he “felt overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win,” and decided to take some time before claiming his prize.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” he said. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes,” Truong said in the press release.

Now, after waiting decades for his lucky numbers to finally kick in, and even longer to compose himself over his winnings, the WCLC is calling this one of the biggest payouts in Alberta history.

Truong said the first thought that came to his mind was “I’m going to be able to pay off everything!”

He said he plans to buy a new home and put away the rest for his family’s future.