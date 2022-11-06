Man rearrested for deadly Mesa apartment shooting, police say

A suspect has been arrested for the second time in connection to an apartment shooting in Mesa that left a man dead.

Police were called to Southern Avenue and Alma School Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, after residents reported hearing gunshots. Stephen Jacobo, 18, was found shot to death inside an apartment.

A witness reported seeing multiple people run out of the residence, but by the time officers arrived, no one was there except for the victim.

"The witness told officers that there was a party at this apartment and while they were in the bathroom, they heard a gunshot," police said in a statement. "When the witness came out of the bathroom, they found Stephen and called 911."

Another witness reported that they knew who shot Jacobo and saw it happen.

"Both witnesses identified 20-year-old Joe Rim through a photo lineup," police said.

On Nov. 10, Rim was arrested for Jacobo's murder. Rim was booked into jail on a $1 million bond. Less than a week later, police say Rim was released from custody after "the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requested additional investigative information from Mesa Police."

Joe Rim

"Since that time, the Mesa Police Department has worked closely with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to provide any information they needed to strengthen this case," police said.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Rim was arrested again for Jacobo's murder. Rim, now 21, was booked into jail on a $750,000 bond.

Map of area where the shooting happened