Man riding electric scooter hit, killed by car in Phoenix; driver sought

Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit and killed a man on an electric scooter in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on April 3 near 26th Street and Camelback Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Alexander Davenport seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver who hit Davenport fled the scene, police said. Investigators say Davenport was crossing Camelback Road when he was hit.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Map of where the crash happened