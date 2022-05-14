Man shot dead in Goodyear backyard, suspect wanted

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a Goodyear neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers visited a home south of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street at 1 a.m. on May 14 for reports of a shooting and found a wounded man in the backyard.

The man, whose identity was not released, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

