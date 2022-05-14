Man shot dead in Goodyear backyard, suspect wanted
PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a Goodyear neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers visited a home south of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street at 1 a.m. on May 14 for reports of a shooting and found a wounded man in the backyard.
The man, whose identity was not released, died from his injuries at the hospital.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
