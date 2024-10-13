Man shot and killed in Guadalupe; MCSO says the suspect fled the scene

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Guadalupe on Oct. 12 near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Iglesia. The sheriff's office says the suspect hasn't been caught.



A 34-year-old man is dead after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says he was shot on Saturday night in Guadalupe.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Iglesia on Oct. 12.

"Deputies responded and located an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival," Sgt. Calbert Gillett with MCSO says.

The victim, 34-year-old Julian Romera, died from his injuries.

Deputies didn't release any information about what might've led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect description.

Guadalupe is a town located between the South Mountain and Tempe areas.