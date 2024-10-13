Man shot and killed in Guadalupe; MCSO says the suspect fled the scene
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 34-year-old man is dead after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says he was shot on Saturday night in Guadalupe.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Iglesia on Oct. 12.
"Deputies responded and located an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival," Sgt. Calbert Gillett with MCSO says.
The victim, 34-year-old Julian Romera, died from his injuries.
Deputies didn't release any information about what might've led up to the shooting.
There is no suspect description.
Guadalupe is a town located between the South Mountain and Tempe areas.