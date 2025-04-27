Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from SUN 3:11 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains

Man shot and killed near downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row

By
Published  April 27, 2025 4:52pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting near Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was killed in an overnight shooting in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning at around 12:30 a.m.
    • The April 27 shooting happened near downtown's busy Roosevelt Row near 2nd and McKinley streets.

PHOENIX - A man was shot in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital, the police department said.

What we know:

The April 27 shooting happened near 2nd and McKinley streets around 12:30 a.m. It was just a block from Roosevelt Row.

The man, who wasn't identified, died at the hospital from his injuries.

"The suspect had left the area prior to police getting to the scene. Detectives encourage anyone with information to call into Silent Witness and provide a anonymous tip. Any tip that leads to an arrest in this case will be eligible for a 2,000 dollar reward. Additional information is part of an ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't detail where exactly the shooting happened as the area is full of apartments, restaurants, bars and busy roads.

No names have been released in this shooting.

Police didn't say what might've led up to the man's death.

What you can do:

You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any information about this case. You can remain anonymous.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown PhoenixNews