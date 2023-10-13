Man shot near downtown ASU campus, seriously injured

A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot near Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street, which is several blocks away from the downtown ASU campus.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. Police did not say what might have led up to the shooting.

The suspect was described as a Black man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

He drove away from the scene in a white Chevy Suburban with blue and red stripes, large rims, and a cancer survivor sticker on the back, officials said.

The area has been locked down for the investigation.

Where it happened: