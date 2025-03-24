Expand / Collapse search

Man taken to hospital following shooting: Phoenix PD

Published  March 24, 2025 7:02am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Phoenix.
    • The incident happened during the overnight hours on March 24, in the area of 7th Avenue and Highland.
    • The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting during the overnight hours on March 24.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers were called out to the area of 7th Avenue and Highland at around 3:30 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

The suspect, according to police, left the scene before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details with regard to the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

