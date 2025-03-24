Man taken to hospital following shooting: Phoenix PD
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting during the overnight hours on March 24.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, officers were called out to the area of 7th Avenue and Highland at around 3:30 a.m.
"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."
The suspect, according to police, left the scene before officers arrived.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any details with regard to the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.