Man taken to hospital following shooting: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting during the overnight hours on March 24.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers were called out to the area of 7th Avenue and Highland at around 3:30 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

The suspect, according to police, left the scene before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details with regard to the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

Area where the incident happened