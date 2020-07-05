Man turns himself in after killing his wife, sheriff's office says

article

A 64-year-old man turned himself in for killing his wife on July 3rd, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Donald Scott killed his unidentified wife at their home in Black Canyon City, deputies say, and he turned himself in the next day on July 4th.

"Deputies went to the home in the 34000 block of Desert Cove and found a deceased woman inside. The evidence observed at the scene corresponded with the story offered by the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Scott was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It's not known in which manner his wife was killed.