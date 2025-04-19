Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in Holbrook after evading police for a full day

article

The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to apprehend a man in Holbrook, Ariz. The man was wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Las Vegas. Samuel Douglas Conway, 39, was first located in St. Johns and avoided capture for a full day before he was tracked down in Holbrook.



U.S. Marshals helped apprehend a man in Holbrok, Ariz. who was wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Las Vegas.

What they're saying:

"A violent criminal is off the streets thanks to seamless law enforcement collaboration - no one was hurt, and our communities are safer because of it. We thank all agencies involved for their teamwork and dedication," said District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

What we know:

A Nevada-based task force reported that Samuel Douglas Conway, 39, was on the run in Arizona near St. Johns on April 17.

When Marshals with the Arizona WANTED task force attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Conway, he fled into a wooded area.

The next day, Conway was located and apprehended in Holbrook.

What's next:

He was taken to a detention center in Navajo County and will remain there until he can be extradited to Nevada.

Dig deeper:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Apache County Sheriff's Office, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Flagstaff Police Department SWAT, Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team, Navajo County Probation, St. Johns Department of Corrections and St. Johns Police Department also contributed to the search.