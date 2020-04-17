Maricopa Ambulance furloughs nearly 100 employees due to COVID-19

Maricopa Ambulance has furloughed nearly 100 employees after Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order reduced demand for ambulance services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the agency.

The service said their patient transports dereased by 30% since the stay-at-home order went into effect in March.

"Because these orders have been effective, the health care industry is currently having to adapted to a temporary but dramatic decline in demand for services," the statement read.

To compensate for the lowered demand, Maricopa Ambulance temporarily furloughed approximately 100 employees in mid-April.

"We want to emphasize that these are temporary adjustments. We anticipate the demand for our services will return, and our employees will be able to return to work in the near future," the service said in a statement.

