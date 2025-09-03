Maryvale High stabbing suspect in court; man allegedly exposed himself at car wash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
From the arraignment of a teenage suspect accused of a deadly Phoenix high school stabbing to a man accused of exposing himself at a Valley car wash, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 3.
1. Arraignment for murder suspect
Chris Aguilar, 16, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II. Aguilar is being charged as an adult.
2. Chase Field renovations bill
House Bill 2704 earmarks $500 million toward renovations to Chase Field. The bill was passed in June and allocates funds over the next 30 years to pay for facility improvements at the ballpark.
3. Man allegedly exposed himself at car wash
A 26-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a car wash near Kyrene and Baseline Roads has been arrested.
4. Powerball jackpot drawing
A record-setting $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night after 40 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
5. Epstein victims speak out
Ten of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, some of whom have never spoken publicly before, are set to address the public Wednesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill.
Today's weather
Storm chances are in today's forecast for the Valley. We'll see about a 20% chance of rain with a high near 104 degrees.