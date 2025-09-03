Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Air Quality Alert
Maryvale High stabbing suspect in court; man allegedly exposed himself at car wash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 3, 2025 10:14am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

From the arraignment of a teenage suspect accused of a deadly Phoenix high school stabbing to a man accused of exposing himself at a Valley car wash, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 3.

1. Arraignment for murder suspect

Maryvale High School deadly stabbing: Teen suspect to enter plea in court
Chris Aguilar, 16, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II. Aguilar is being charged as an adult.

2. Chase Field renovations bill

Gov. Hobbs to sign Chase Field renovations bill on Sept. 3
House Bill 2704 earmarks $500 million toward renovations to Chase Field. The bill was passed in June and allocates funds over the next 30 years to pay for facility improvements at the ballpark.

3. Man allegedly exposed himself at car wash

Man accused of exposing himself at Tempe car wash

Man accused of exposing himself at Tempe car wash

A 26-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a car wash near Kyrene and Baseline Roads has been arrested.

4. Powerball jackpot drawing

Powerball jackpot hits $1.4B ahead of tonight's drawing
A record-setting $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night after 40 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.

5. Epstein victims speak out

Watch live: Epstein victims to speak on Capitol Hill Wednesday
Ten of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, some of whom have never spoken publicly before, are set to address the public Wednesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Scattered storms possible on Wednesday in Phoenix
Storm chances are in today's forecast for the Valley. We'll see about a 20% chance of rain with a high near 104 degrees.

